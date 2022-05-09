ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOLLOWUP: New developments on police-hiring, repeat-offender issues

 4 days ago

Two updates from downtown this afternoon on public-safety issues of note:. POLICE HIRING: Last night we previewed tomorrow’s City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting, for which the agenda includes two divergent proposals by Councilmember Lisa Herbold – the committee’s chair – and Councilmember Sara Nelson. This afternoon, a...

UPDATE: Carjacking, gunfire, crash investigation on West Marginal at Highland Park Way

3:11 PM: This is all unfolding right now – early info from scanner: Police were tracking a car on West Marginal Way when its driver got into a crash by Highland Park Way and carjacked another driver, with shots fired in the process. No injuries reported so far but the driver (and possibly an accomplice) may have bolted from the second vehicle nearby – it’s described as a black 2012 Ford Raptor. Updates as we get them.
UPDATE: Man shot at 28th/Andover

3:30 PM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to the West Seattle Health Club vicinity after a report that a man “walked in and said he’d been shot.” They’re looking for a possible suspect in the area – we don’t have a description yet. Updates to come.
FOLLOWUP: Alki pump-station project expected to start soon

We’ve reported previously on the upgrades – and art – planned for Seattle Public Utilities‘ Pump Station 38, on the water side of the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW [map]. Now, SPU has announced the work is expected to start within a few weeks, so it’s time for a reminder. The city says the flow through the station has increased in recent years, so the upgrade will “convert the current pump station from an airlift-type station to a more standard pump station … to reduce the risk of failure.” The project has been awarded to Harbor Pacific Contractors, Inc. of Woodinville, for $2,066,085, according to project manager Jonathan Brown. (That’s up from the $1.2 million estimate last year.) The work is expected to last six to nine months once it begins; the start was estimated “as early as mid-May” when a notice was sent out recently, but now, Brown tells WSB, it’s “looking more likely that it will be a late-May or early June start” as the contractor is still working on right-of-way permits. The work will require parking restrictions and Alki Trail detours for people walking/running/rolling.
Community Garage Sale Day & other notes for your West Seattle Saturday

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what you should know as we get Saturday started:. ROAD-WORK NOTE: Today SDOT will “be replacing three traffic signs on SW Spokane St in the eastbound direction near 26th Ave SW. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.”
GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):. John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 12th. The National Weather Service predicts rain at times today, windy too, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts (new account) for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.
CAMP SECOND CHANCE: New tiny houses arrive

ADDITIONS: Lots of renovation/addition work under way at the city-sanctioned encampment that’s been on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for nearly six years. 15 of the 26 new tiny houses mentioned last month have arrived, reported camp manager Scott Harris; none are connected to electricity yet. The new kitchen and shower facilities are in place; the latter is being set up for ADA accessibility. The laundry room is finished and awaiting washers and dryers. New appliances also are on order for the kitchen – refrigerators and a freezer. Two shipping containers are expected as well, one for campers’ storage and another to be used to hold donated items. A new security structure was expected today, replacing the old one.
3 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates

We’re now three days away from the planned return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The forecast has improved incrementally, and planning continues – we’ll see how it’s looking tomorrow. As we noted in last night’s update, we’ve had a shower here and a shower there over the years (like 2017), but never an all-out rainout. If you haven’t seen the 300+-sale map yet, find it here (along with notes about last-minute changes and cancellations). We’re also continuing to make lists. We’ve already published a list of benefit sales and a list of business sales; here’s a list of sales with plants (hey, showers make them grow):
THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 12th), you’re invited to get out to explore and enjoy local art, during the May edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this quarter’s list of venues – both those hosting art and those offering food/drink specials to people who are out and about on Art Walk night. For specifics – like artists, receptions, hours – you can check this month’s preview on the WSAW website. One highlight: Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp is opening its doors for its quarterly Art Walk reception, spotlighting the group show “Sky” (previewed here) – stop in 7-8 pm to enjoy the art, and the view. Lots of other highlights from Admiral in the north to Arbor Heights in the south – browse the preview and make your Thursday night plan!
Memorial planned May 23rd for Jack Geary, 1944-2022

Family and friends will gather May 23rd to remember Jack Geary, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:. Thomas “Jack” Anthony Geary, 77, of Seattle, passed away on May 6th, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was brought into this world on June 12th,...
WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: ‘Sky’ by the bay

From the northernmost stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:. Androu Morgan and Barbara Fugate are two of the artists whose works are featured in “Sky,” the display at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW); LWPT co-owner Mark Bouma sent the photo. Barbara also curated “Sky,” described as “a collection of seven artists’ interpretation of the sky.” It’s an apt subject for LWPT, whose light-filled clinic is across the street from the shore of Elliott Bay, with a view of sky as well as sea. LWPT co-owner Laura Bouma tells us an upcoming exhibit at the clinic will focus on flowers.
LOST CAT: Looking for Nino – May 12, 2022 9:35 am

We are looking for our lost cat Nino – he went missing last night from our patio right next to Fairmount Park off of Fauntleroy Way SW. He’s a black/gray tabby, has a small cyst under his right eye, and is not wearing a collar. He is pretty shy, and will likely run away if you chase him. If someone finds him, please call/text Brian at 402-955-9264 or Mengdie (Mindy) at 225-235-4678.
Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

The weekend’s almost here! But first, some Friday happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:. PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Special events continue at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open until 8 pm on the third day of the regional tour. SPORTS: Postseason games today/tonight...
