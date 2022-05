An animal shelter in Georgia was holding a Pardons week where they tried to get all the animals into permanent or foster homes so no one gets eut.han.ized. The week was about to end and it seems like some animals are not gon.na make it. One of them is Jimmy, a very sc.a.red and timid dog. Jimmy was feral, and they could barely touch him. Thankfully, a kindhearted man took a chance on Jimmy.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO