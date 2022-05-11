ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taraji P. Henson Highlights Power of Faith in Address to Howard University Grads

By Sam P.K. Collins
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago

For award-winning actress-filmmaker-philanthropist-entrepreneur and Howard University alumna Taraji P. Henson, the road to an HU fine arts diploma, and eventual Hollywood stardom, included an attempt at electrical engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, her unexpected pregnancy and some uncertainty about how she would complete her studies.

