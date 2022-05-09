Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis makes decision regarding his future

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO