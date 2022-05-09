ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis makes decision regarding his future

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Despite being wooed by official visits to Maryland and BYU, the all-time leading scorer for the University of...

PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Detroit Lions cut veteran quarterback

After waiving five players on Tuesday to make room for their incoming draft class and free agents, the Detroit Lions cut one more player on Wednesday to prepare to host their rookie minicamp. The team announced that they have waived quarterback Steven Montez. Montez started 38 games for the Colorado...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools. Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.
FOOTBALL
