Tigers Hitting Needs to Start Helping Their Pitching

For the first time in quite a while, there was legitimate optimism at the start of the year for the Detroit Tigers. The offseason saw a high-profile free agency signing in shortstop Javier Baez, a trade for a true power threat in outfielder Austin Meadows, another high-profile free agency signing in top-of-the-rotation starter Eduardo Rodriguez, the emergence of rookie Spencer Torkelson, and the hope of continued emergence from youngsters such as Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Akil Baddoo. That optimism has quickly been spurned, however, as the team has struggled to an 8-19 record through their first 27 games. Only the Cincinnati Reds have a worse record at this point of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO