A Sleepy Eye man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his grandmother. 22-year-old Alexander Stephen Roper Gerasch, was charged last week in Redwood County Court with felony counts of kidnapping, 1st-degree burglary, domestic assault, and false imprisonment. A criminal complaint says Gerasch dragged his grandmother out of bed at her Redwood Falls home in January and demanded she drive him to Sleepy Eye. Roper-Gerasch then allegedly pushed the woman to the floor and put her in a chokehold as he covered her mouth with his hand. His grandmother told police she couldn’t breathe. As she drove him to Sleepy Eye, he punched her in the mouth, slammed her head against the window, and pulled her hair, says the complaint. Roper-Gerasch is also accused of stealing his grandmother’s phone during the assault because she had threatened to call 911. A warrant was requested, but Roper-Gerasch is now in custody in Redwood County. He is facing additional misdemeanor charges of interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO