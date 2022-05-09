Klamath Union string orchestra, Henley and Mazama bands to compete at state

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Special District 1 boys golf tournament on May 10. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Special District 1 boys golf regional tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Club on Tuesday, May 10. Included here are images of: Michael Flaherty of Wilsonville, Zach McLeod of Pendleton, Dylan Bojanowski of Ridgeview, Garrett Smith of St. Helens, Evan Hoobler of Wilsonville, Caleb Glenn of Scappoose, Joe Codding of The Dalles, Davis Kerr of Hood River, Jon Mullican of Scappoose and Logan Mitchell of Putnam. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}

