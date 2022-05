The construction at Crenshaw and Hyde Park boulevards can be seen and heard from far away. It represents noisy progress toward relieving the city’s housing crisis. J.D. Barba, who is with the firm C.W. Driver, oversees construction at Hope on Hyde Park, a 60,000-square-foot project consisting of 96 studio and one-bedroom apartments. The energy-efficient, airy units are seamless. The only clue that this project employs an innovative construction technique can be found on exterior walls: cruciform plates and steel joints in the shape of a cross. These materials are parts of shipping containers — 184 of them — that will offer affordable transitional housing to people who have been homeless.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO