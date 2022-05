Fugitive Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were planning to have a shootout with police officers before he was captured and she shot herself dead, according to authorities.Speaking at a press conference in Indiana on Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said that the jailhouse lovers “wanted to engage in a shootout with law enforcement” but they were rammed off the road by officers, preventing them from carrying out their plan.A trove of weapons including at least four handguns, a semiautomatic gun and an AR-15 were found inside their vehicle, the sheriff said....

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO