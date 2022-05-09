ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Mystery man yells ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ showers Jersey Shore mall shoppers with cash

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Ground-level shoppers at New Jersey’s Freehold Raceway Mall encountered their very own fairy godfather Sunday, as a mystery man shouted greetings from the second floor and tossed handfuls of cash over the railing.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the man yelled, showering shoppers below with money he carried in a plastic bag from the popular convenience store Wawa, NJ.com reported.

Watch the windfall unfold below:

The surprise shower happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the Monmouth County mall’s food court, The Daily Voice reported.

Sarah Mostafa told the news outlet that she was waiting in line at a Starbucks on the mall’s first floor when she heard a commotion from above and saw the man tossing money to scrambling shoppers below.

“Some people thought it was confetti, and then they took a closer look, like, ‘Wait, that’s actually money,’” Mostafa told NJ.com.

“Afterward, he just left. It was like a little Santa Claus moment,” she added.

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

