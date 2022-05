Easily the most important individual accolade a player in the regular season can win is the Most Valuable Player Award. Since only one player is chosen for this award, there is steep competition for being the MVP of your team all season. Not to mention, the NBA is a league full of superstar players who all probably deserve the MVP Award over the course of 82 games. For example, this year, there were 3 players who each deserved the award in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. Of course, it was Nikola Jokic who took home his second-straight MVP award this year.

