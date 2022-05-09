ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

CDC: COVID-19 Community Level High for Middlesex County

arlingtonma.gov
 3 days ago

CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases...

www.arlingtonma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

2 cases of hepatitis in children in Massachusetts under investigation

BOSTON (CBS) — Two cases of hepatitis in children in Massachusetts are under investigation by local boards of health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It’s part of a broader investigation of more than 100 cases of the rare pediatric illness across the country. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications, and other medical conditions. The CDC issued an advisory last month notifying health providers nationwide to be on the lookout for similar cases. More than half the children recently diagnosed had a common...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 3,996 New COVID Cases Wednesday

Massachusetts health officials reported 3,996 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday. This comes as health officials continue to monitor the increased case and hospitalization counts, prompting leaders to consider whether we need to revisit COVID-19 safety protocols like masking. In total, there have been 1,653,674 cases and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

With Cases Rising, Is It Time to Bring Back Masks in Mass. Schools?

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, with half of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. And last week's numbers also showed cases in schools doubled over the previous 7-day period. Some schools in areas where transmission is...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Middlesex County, MA
Arlington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Middlesex County, MA
Government
City
Arlington, MA
Arlington, MA
Health
Middlesex County, MA
Health
Arlington, MA
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Baby formula shortage has Massachusetts parents scrambling for alternatives to feed infants

BOSTON (CBS) – A national baby formula shortage is forcing some parents to consider changing their baby’s diet. According to the product tracker Datasemby, the shortage has been building for months. The agency reports nearly 40% of the nation’s baby formula supply is out of stock. That’s up from 11% in November. “There was me and another mom yesterday, we were sitting there crying in the aisle because we were looking at empty shelves, and it’s scary,” said Caitlin Joyce is the mother of a seven-month-old and lives in Plymouth. Joyce said she spent two hours Tuesday driving around the area looking for formula....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

28,797 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported more than 28,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 23 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 28,797 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 225 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 162% increase from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 10,982 new breakthrough cases reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Department#Moderna Booster Clinic#Rapid Antigen Testing
Government Technology

Massachusetts City Worries Police Drones May Target Homeless

(TNS) — Police Chief Steven Sargent has been working to allay councilors concerns that an unmanned drone his department is looking to purchase could negatively impact the city’s homeless population. District 3 Councilor George Russell asked Sargent if the department planned on using the drone to followed unhoused...
WORCESTER, MA
B98.5

How Maine & New Hampshire Residents Can Save On Their Internet

These days, having internet access is a necessary utility. In the 2020s, it is right up there with having electricity and water service. Unfortunately, for many, the cost of home internet service is just too much for them. As a result, we often hear stories of people camping out in the parking lots of restaurants and coffee shops so their kids can connect to the internet in order to do their homework.
MAINE STATE
wamc.org

Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts

Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February. But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston Globe

The housing divide is pulling Massachusetts apart

As a general rule, if you hold most of your wealth in diamonds, you do not want the market to be flooded with diamonds, Globe correspondent Kara Miller reports. In fact, if you’re smart, you’ll oppose the exploration of any new diamond mines, and soon be rolling in money. Sure, a diamond shortage might be unwelcome news for starry-eyed couples seeking engagement rings. But it would be great news for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What to know about ticks in Mass. this year

The region's cool spring may have an impact on the local tick population. With warmer weather comes more chances to again enjoy the outdoors here in Massachusetts — and a resurgence of one of Mother Nature’s most pesky creations: ticks. To be clear, the blood-sucking insects live year-round...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts COVID levels: Wastewater shows virus in highest spike since early February as cases surge across state

Samples of wastewater taken from in and around Boston show levels of COVID-19 near the city at its highest point since the first week of February. By testing for COVID in the water coming from toilets, showers and other drains across Greater Boston, authorities have tracked the spread of the pandemic without relying on local residents to take a viral test themselves.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy