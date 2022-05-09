CDC: COVID-19 Community Level High for Middlesex County

BOSTON (CBS) – A national baby formula shortage is forcing some parents to consider changing their baby’s diet. According to the product tracker Datasemby, the shortage has been building for months. The agency reports nearly 40% of the nation’s baby formula supply is out of stock. That’s up from 11% in November. “There was me and another mom yesterday, we were sitting there crying in the aisle because we were looking at empty shelves, and it’s scary,” said Caitlin Joyce is the mother of a seven-month-old and lives in Plymouth. Joyce said she spent two hours Tuesday driving around the area looking for formula....

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO