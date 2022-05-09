ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Suspect In Tulsa Standoff Identified

UPDATE 5/8/22 3:35 PM: Tulsa Police have the suspect in custody.

***

Tulsa Police are in a standoff with a man after they say he opened fire on an officer.

According to a supervisor on scene, the officer was responding to a mental health call near Mohawk Blvd and North Kenosha when they were shot at. The person who fired then ran inside his home and closed himself in. Dozens of officers are on the scene and they are working to get the man to come out.

This is a developing story...

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

