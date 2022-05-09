ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

You could save up to $30 a month on high-speed internet under federal program

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwAQ5_0fYK5XlB00

(WXIN) — The Biden Administration unveiled its plan Monday to increase the availability of low-cost, high-speed internet for families across the country.

The government secured agreements with 20 internet service providers to reduce monthly service costs by up to $30 a month (or $75 a month on Tribal lands). About 48 million households—40% of the U.S.—qualify.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Participating companies include AT&T, Comcast/Xfinity and Spectrum, among others. It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and is part of bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed last year.

The White House launched a website with information about eligibility requirements and the application process.

Households qualify if their income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or if a member of the household meets one of the following criteria:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps
  • Medicaid
  • Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
  • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
  • Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools
  • Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year)
  • Lifeline
  • Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Households can also qualify if they meet eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program. About 11.5 million households have already signed up to receive ACP benefits, the White House said.

Under the terms of the ACP, eligible households that opt in will receive a discount of up to $30 a month on internet service from a participating provider.

Twenty companies have agreed to offer ACP-eligible households a high-speed internet plan for no more than $30 a month. The administration defines “high-speed internet” as at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) in places where the provider’s infrastructure is capable of those speeds.

“That’s fast enough for a typical family of four to work from home, do schoolwork, browse the web, and stream high-definition shows and movies,” the administration noted.

Providers have been asked to offer plans without fees or data caps.

The administration pointed to Verizon as one example. The company lowered the price for its Fios service from $39.99 a month to $30 a month for a plan offering speeds of at least 200 Mbps per second. Spectrum, meantime, doubled the speed of its $30 a month plan from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps for ACP participants.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Here are the participating providers:

  • AltaFiber (and Hawaiian Telecom)
  • Altice USA (Optimum and Suddenlink)
  • Mediacom
  • Spectrum (Charter Communications
  • Verizon (Fios only)
  • Wow! Internet, Cable, and TV

To learn more about eligibility and apply for the program, visit this website.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
GeekyGadgets

T-Mobile announces Internet Freedom to help you switch providers

T-Mobile has launched a new service called Internet Freedom that is designed to help you switch your broadband provider to the company even if you have a current contract. The company will cover termination fees with your current provider up to $500 and they will also offer you a 15-day test drive of their broadband for free.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Biden announces 20 internet companies will give 'free' high-speed broadband for almost 50 million low income families to allow MORE people to work from home and 'stream high-definition shows and movies'

The Biden administration announced a plan to get high-speed internet to millions of Americans through subsidies and discounts agreed to by industry – putting work-from-home technology, plus educational and entertainment options into rural and low-income homes. 'High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,' the White House...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Internet Speed#Internet Providers#Wxin#The Biden Administration#At T#Comcast Xfinity#Spectrum#The White House#Children#Fpha#School Breakfast Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy