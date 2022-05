(KWMN)- The Warrior baseball team clinched a spot in the NSIC conference tournament over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Concordia St. Paul. Warriors earn the five seed and will face the four seed in Minot State on Wednesday, May 11th. The NSIC tournament is a double-elimination, bracket style tournament that features the top eight teams in the NSIC. The seeding is based off of winning percentage in conference play for the regular season.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO