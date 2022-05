The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning visitors to the North Shore of hazardous conditions caused by recent storms. Many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads and bridges and have resulted in closures to portions of state parks and trails in the area. The majority of state parks along the North Shore are experiencing flooding. The public should also understand that these hazardous conditions along the North Shore are not limited to state parks and trails.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO