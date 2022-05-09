ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

'State of Emergency Against Crime' declared in Rocky Mount

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMNHL_0fYJt8ht00

ROCKY MOUNT — City officials declared a “State of Emergency Against Crime” during an emergency City Council meeting on Saturday in the wake of four homicides in less than a week and 10 since the start of the year.

Councilman Andre Knight blamed the uptick in violence on what he described as criminals, gang bangers and illegal drug dealers, and said they are not going to stop causing violence until city officials and law enforcement put fear in their hearts.

“We’ve got to articulate that and be very, very strong about it,” Knight said. “I’m not saying, ‘Let’s go out here and just knock people upside the head,’ but what I’m saying is it has to be articulated in a way that people know that we are not playing.”

Knight said he wants the state of emergency to remain in effect until violent crime is brought under control. He also wants police Chief Robert Hassell to provide council with a written plan of action for dealing with the increased violence.

Councilman T.J. Walker, who was participating in the meeting via teleconference, stressed that the increase in violence is not law enforcement’s fault; he said they are doing a job.

He suggested the increase in violence is caused by young people who don’t appear to have regard for human life and who are heavily influenced by music and wanting to “fit in” on social media.

“You have people that are excited about killing people,” he said. “They want to be known as a shooter. They want to be known as a killer.”

Walker also said society also still has not addressed the “historical trauma” caused by slavery and Jim Crow in the Black community.

“Nobody wants to deal with it. Everyone wants to move on and say, ‘It’s not an issue,’” he said.

“This is a problem that was created centuries ago.” he continued. “We’re not going to fix this today — but what we can do as a council, what we can do as a leadership is start saying: We can start working together. We can lead in peace and in unity. We can start from the front.”

Walker said council sets the tone for unity and peace in Rocky Mount, and that sometimes discussions at council meetings get way out of line.

He encouraged councilors and city officials to take the time to visit a local school. He said seeing that local officials care about them might change young people’s perspective and provide them with hope.

“We are looking to the police department to solve societal problems,” added Councilwoman Chris Miller said. “These folks committing these crimes didn’t become criminals overnight.”

Miller said she and others do not know everything that’s causing the rise in violence.

“I don’t think any of us would pick up a gun and shoot somebody over some of the things that lead to the incidents we are hearing about, but when you don’t have better tools to deal with it, your gun is your easiest resort,” she said.

Miller said she believes the situation is a lot like expecting quality control in manufacturing when the quality isn’t built in from the beginning.

“And that’s a little late,” she said. “We’re trying to get you all to build quality control into our people and it needs to happen much earlier than that, from the cradle, even.”

Councilman Reuben Blackwell said he’s concerned that no one seems to be communicating that Rocky Mount is not a place where it’s OK to come and “shoot ‘em up.”

“It is not OK,” Blackwell said. “And I hope the message that gets communicated is that if you come here trying to wreck us up, you’re going to get wrecked.”

Councilman W.B. Bullock urged officials to get religious leaders involved.

“Talk to your pastor and your fellow church members and see what we can do,” he said. “We can be more supportive to everyone here — and we need to involve the religious community in everything that takes place in this wide circle.”

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Rocky Mount launching task force amid violence

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. the mayor of Rocky Mount has declared a state of emergency following the shooting of a 9 year old and 4 murders in just one week.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WRAL News

Friends growing concerned over missing Raleigh bouncer

It’s been four days since a Raleigh bouncer has been seen or heard from. 41-year-old Robert Richardson’s friends wasted little time getting the word out about his disappearance. They posted up missing person flyers and are also spreading the word online. It started off as a fender bender...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

72-year-old killed in unintentional shooting in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a death of a 72-year-old killed by an unintentional shooting. Rocky Mount police said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call on Meadowbrook Road. When officers and first responders arrived, police said they located 72-year-old...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Man charged with murder in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has turned himself in after a shooting last week killed another person. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 19-year-old Antonious Clemmons Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On May 5th at about 8:35 a.m., officers say they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
AccuWeather

Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham

Several structures have been damaged in North Carolina following a confirmed tornado that went through the state. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening, including damage to one building where at least 30 people were taking shelter.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hassell
WITN

WHO ME? Deputies looking for trailer thief

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking for a man they say stole a trailer over the weekend. Halifax County deputies were called out to the area of US HWY 158 near Huckleberry Bottom Road for a report of a trailer theft around 2 pm Saturday, May, 7. That is just outside of Roanoke Rapids.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh hotel was deemed an unsafe building by the city. It is located on New Bern Avenue. The City of Raleigh posted the notice on the front doors, and now those staying there are forced to pack their bags. Inspectors found numerous safety violations, including missing...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#State Of Emergency#City Council
indyweeknc

Challenger Emerges in Durham Sheriff's Race

One of the more interesting candidacies to emerge during this election cycle is the campaign of retired law enforcement veteran Maria Jocys, who expects to challenge incumbent Durham County sheriff Clarence Birkhead in November’s general election. Birkhead recently updated his campaign website to tout endorsements from the city’s most...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
157
Followers
248
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy