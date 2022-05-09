'State of Emergency Against Crime' declared in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — City officials declared a “State of Emergency Against Crime” during an emergency City Council meeting on Saturday in the wake of four homicides in less than a week and 10 since the start of the year.

Councilman Andre Knight blamed the uptick in violence on what he described as criminals, gang bangers and illegal drug dealers, and said they are not going to stop causing violence until city officials and law enforcement put fear in their hearts.

“We’ve got to articulate that and be very, very strong about it,” Knight said. “I’m not saying, ‘Let’s go out here and just knock people upside the head,’ but what I’m saying is it has to be articulated in a way that people know that we are not playing.”

Knight said he wants the state of emergency to remain in effect until violent crime is brought under control. He also wants police Chief Robert Hassell to provide council with a written plan of action for dealing with the increased violence.

Councilman T.J. Walker, who was participating in the meeting via teleconference, stressed that the increase in violence is not law enforcement’s fault; he said they are doing a job.

He suggested the increase in violence is caused by young people who don’t appear to have regard for human life and who are heavily influenced by music and wanting to “fit in” on social media.

“You have people that are excited about killing people,” he said. “They want to be known as a shooter. They want to be known as a killer.”

Walker also said society also still has not addressed the “historical trauma” caused by slavery and Jim Crow in the Black community.

“Nobody wants to deal with it. Everyone wants to move on and say, ‘It’s not an issue,’” he said.

“This is a problem that was created centuries ago.” he continued. “We’re not going to fix this today — but what we can do as a council, what we can do as a leadership is start saying: We can start working together. We can lead in peace and in unity. We can start from the front.”

Walker said council sets the tone for unity and peace in Rocky Mount, and that sometimes discussions at council meetings get way out of line.

He encouraged councilors and city officials to take the time to visit a local school. He said seeing that local officials care about them might change young people’s perspective and provide them with hope.

“We are looking to the police department to solve societal problems,” added Councilwoman Chris Miller said. “These folks committing these crimes didn’t become criminals overnight.”

Miller said she and others do not know everything that’s causing the rise in violence.

“I don’t think any of us would pick up a gun and shoot somebody over some of the things that lead to the incidents we are hearing about, but when you don’t have better tools to deal with it, your gun is your easiest resort,” she said.

Miller said she believes the situation is a lot like expecting quality control in manufacturing when the quality isn’t built in from the beginning.

“And that’s a little late,” she said. “We’re trying to get you all to build quality control into our people and it needs to happen much earlier than that, from the cradle, even.”

Councilman Reuben Blackwell said he’s concerned that no one seems to be communicating that Rocky Mount is not a place where it’s OK to come and “shoot ‘em up.”

“It is not OK,” Blackwell said. “And I hope the message that gets communicated is that if you come here trying to wreck us up, you’re going to get wrecked.”

Councilman W.B. Bullock urged officials to get religious leaders involved.

“Talk to your pastor and your fellow church members and see what we can do,” he said. “We can be more supportive to everyone here — and we need to involve the religious community in everything that takes place in this wide circle.”