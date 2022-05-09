Patriots sign 8 undrafted rookies ahead of offseason program

Alabama football had seven players taken in this year's NFL Draft. In addition, several other Tide alums signed with teams as undrafted free agents. Two of those undrafted players are defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and outside linebacker Christopher Allen, who landed with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, respectively. According to the 33rd Team, a website run by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner, both Ray and Allen have a strong shot to stick with their teams.
The Chicago Bears have added another veteran option to their quarterback room. Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peterman spent the last three seasons as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Bears, Peterman will join Justin Fields, the...
Four years ago, the Miami Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans. In return, the Dolphins received a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julién Davenport.
The Patriots continue to foreshadow their offensive philosophy for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, New England added another tight end off waivers, former Lion Matt Sokol. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The Patriots claimed TE Matt Sokol on waivers today, as they fill out depth at a time when rosters are at the 90-man limit."
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
With their rookie minicamp coming up this weekend, the Patriots have formally announced that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents. The group is headlined by former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, whose choice to head to New England was previously reported. King said last week that the Patriots plan to play him at multiple positions, with Mac Jones the team’s clear QB1.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying former coach Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment. Lambo says in the lawsuit that his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages, as well as a jury trial. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in Duval County, Florida. Meyer was fired from his coaching position in December.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season. Terms of the deal were not released. He is slated to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense. The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.
According to NFL reporter Jim Trotter, who recently spoke to Lovie Smith, the keys to choosing Stingley were threefold. Trotter told ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse that the Texans did like both Stingley and Gardner, but Smith "loved" the former's consistent play against the gold standard of college receivers around the SEC and at LSU i.e. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
Report: Bears sign free-agent receiver Sharpe to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another member to their wide-receiver room Wednesday, signing Tajae Sharpe to a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. Sharpe, 27, caught 25 passes for 230 yards in 15 games last season...
College sports leaders are trying to send a warning to schools and boosters it believes have crossed a line when it comes to paying athletes for endorsement and sponsorship deals: There are still rules and they will be enforced. Attorneys who have advised individuals and companies about engaging in name, image and likeness arrangements with college athletes say they warned clients about running afoul of both NCAA and state laws. Despite last year’s Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA, it is not clear whether the NCAA would be violating antitrust laws by clamping down on boosters offering money to recruits.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez says he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring. Jiménez says he is coming along sooner than expected. He is pain free and has been running and swinging. Jiménez was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23. The 25-year-old slugger felt it as he was running toward the base. He then stretched for the bag, stumbled and was taken from the field on a cart. Jiménez had surgery a few days later, and the White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added depth at wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with free agent Dante Pettis on Wednesday. The Bears also claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the Giants and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman. They waived tight end Jesper Horsted following a failed physical and quarterback Ryan Willis.
CHICAGO (AP) — After Cleveland manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19, the series finale between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed to allow for more testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball released a statement saying only there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” within Cleveland’s organization. Francona tested positive a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The team says the 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was expected to manage the series finale. However, his scheduled meeting with media members was canceled and the game was postponed shortly thereafter.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free throw line to extend Indiana’s lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field in 21 minutes. Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points for Indiana. Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota.
The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, prompting the first coronavirus-related postponement in Major League Baseball this season. Cleveland’s game Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox was scrapped to allow for more testing and contact tracing. After a day off, the Guardians are scheduled to play Friday night in Minnesota. At this point, it’s unclear who will manage the Guardians for the series opener at Target Field. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who was slotted to fill in for Francona, also tested positive, and Cleveland has other coaches and support staff members infected with the virus.
