ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

OSU Has Third-Best Odds to Win Big 12, but OU (Again) Looks Like Frontrunner

By PistolsFiring
pistolsfiringblog.com
 2 days ago

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/osu-has-third-best-odds-to-win-big-12-but-ou-again-looks-like-frontrunner/. OSU has the third-best odds of winning the league next season (right now). david10 May 9, 2022, 5:56pm #2. These odds are not based on what Vegas or anyone thinks will actually happen, they’re based on statistical information on what teams gamblers historically bet....

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon transferring to South Florida

An Earle alum has a new football home next season. Junior Gerry Bohanon announced he will be transferring to South Florida. The former Baylor quarterback had over 2,500 total yards to go with 27 total touchdowns for the Bears last season. The news comes after Blake Shapen was reportedly named...
EARLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
WacoTrib.com

Baylor women's golf team blasts to early regional lead

STILLWATER, Okla. — That’s the way to start an NCAA regional. The Baylor women’s golf team shot out to the lead after one round of the Oklahoma State-hosted Stillwater Regional on Monday. Conditions were tough and the stroke average hovered at 78, but Baylor’s Britta Snyder came...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Frontrunner#American Football#College Football#Osu#Pistolsfiring#Longhorns#Baylor#Kansas Qb
The Topeka Capital-Journal

These 3 Kansas men's basketball players are poised to earn larger roles next season

LAWRENCE — The 2022 NBA draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but a recent ESPN mock draft for 2023 shines a light on Gradey Dick’s potential at Kansas. Dick, one of the Jayhawks’ four high school signees for the 2022 class, will start his collegiate career as a freshman this upcoming season. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expressed an anticipation that Dick, a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American, would play a significant role in year one. According to the ESPN mock draft, Dick is projected as a first-round pick and 18th overall selection next year.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

No. 22 Texas Has No Issues With Texas Southern, Wins 12-2

Texas returned home from a weekend series against West Virginia having clinched a crucial series win over the Mountaineers. On Tuesday they kept that momentum rolling, cruising past Texas Southern in blowout fashion as they aim to work their way back up to hosting a regional once the NCAA Tournament begins.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy