Will these superb Jordan Pickford saves keep Everton up?

James Rodriguez has risked the wrath of Real Madrid and Everton supporters after backing Liverpool to win the Champions League this season. Liverpool will come up against Madrid in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. It is a repeat of the 2018 final in...
LIVERPOOL star Fabinho is a huge doubt for this weekend's FA Cup final after being forced off injured at Vila Park. The Brazilian midfielder limped off just 28 minutes into the Reds' 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday. While the nature of the injury is not yet clear, hobbling...
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has toppled Mohamed Salah atop the Power Rankings season chart - a position the Liverpool star had held for almost the entire campaign. Son has soared into...
Rebekah Vardy has told the High Court she was "just joking" following an allegation she told her agent to leak a story about a female celebrity having an affair with a footballer. The 40-year-old is currently suing Coleen Rooney after being publicly accused of leaking "false stories" to the media...
ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports. Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport...
In the 1960s and 1970s, Leeds and Chelsea would look at their unlikely rivalry as the biggest game of the season. Back then, the two teams fought for the Division One title but the ferocity of the rivalry ebbed away in the early 2000s. Leeds' fall down the English divisions...
Manchester City have confirmed an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for £51.1m. City have paid the 21-year-old's release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account. Haaland will join City on July 1,...
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to join the Spanish champions on a free transfer in the summer. Rudiger will officially join Real on July 1 on a four-year deal understood to be worth €400,000 (£342,000) per week. The Germany international's Chelsea contract...
Pep Guardiola had talked up his team's trip to Molineux as a final and big games demand big performances from big players. That has always been Kevin De Bruyne but where he would once look to influence games with his passing now he has added decisive goals too. This was...
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Arsenal are ready to explore a move for Raheem Sterling should he become available this summer when his Manchester City contract enters its final year. Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck will hold more talks with Todd Boehly over their...
Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Manchester City overwhelmed Wolves 5-1 at Molineux to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and move within four points of the title. The Belgian took just 24 minutes to complete his hat-trick, making Leander Dendoncker's early equaliser...
Antonio Conte says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was looking for an "excuse or an alibi" when he criticised Tottenham's style of play following the 1-1 draw on Saturday. Klopp said he could never coach the tactics that Conte adopted at Anfield, even though Spurs had the better chances and could have won the match in the closing stages.
Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba £8m a year - which is around £160,000 a week - plus a huge bonus package and signing-on fees. Pogba's contract runs out this summer and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old. (Mirror) Chelsea...
Mike Ashley has made renewed contact with Derby County's administrators, and Sky Sports News has been told the former Newcastle owner remains very keen to buy the club. It is thought there has been no reply from Quantuma, the administrators, to Ashley's approach, despite the period of exclusivity granted to prospective buyer Chris Kirchner expiring on Saturday night.
Thomas Tuchel admits the ongoing sale of Chelsea has been a factor in his side's poor Premier League form. Todd Boehly will become Chelsea's controlling owner when the US magnate's consortium completes the £4.25billion Stamford Bridge club purchase. Eldridge Industries founder and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will hold the most influence in the consortium that will buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.
Manchester City 5, Kevin De Bruyne 7’ 16’ 24’ 60’, Raheem Sterling 84’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from several of our stars. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional...
