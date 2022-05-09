ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Bumpy Weather Afternoon in Central Minnesota

By Jeff McMahon
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- It was a bumpy afternoon for parts of Central Minnesota Monday. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen issued a pair of tornado warnings...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

