SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) has made several arrests in relation to an armed robbery on Wednesday night, May 4, in the 600 block of Euclid Street, in Seymour. The residents advised officers that three individuals entered their home and one held them at gunpoint while the other two ransacked the house.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO