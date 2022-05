After 23 years in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, Anthony Hardy Williams, one of the most powerful Democrats in Harrisburg, has his first-ever serious primary challenger. On May 17, Williams will face Paul Prescod, a young union organizer and former public school teacher who is challenging the incumbent from the left. The race has featured raucous public meetings, accusations of carpetbaggery and political amorality, and intense campaigning of a kind the 8th Senate District hasn’t seen in decades. The district covers West Philly, part of South Philly, and part of Delaware County.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO