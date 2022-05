SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse's annual Big Rig Day will return to Burnet Park on Saturday, May 14th after a two-year hiatus. Children and their families can climb behind the wheel of some of the City’s biggest trucks from the Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks, and Water departments, as well as other rigs from local companies and organizations. The Parks Department Mobile Recreation team will also be there with different games and activities. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Valley Men’s Club and Skippy’s Ice Cream truck.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO