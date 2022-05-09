HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you were to poll a bunch of avid home cooks on what one kitchenware brand they depend on in their home kitchen, we’re willing to bet many of them would call out Material in a heartbeat. The AAPI-founded, DTC kitchenware brand has earned rave reviews for such tools as their well made cutting boards, cookware, and their fan-favorite lineup of hand-thrown ceramics. Each piece seamlessly meshes with your daily cooking groove, but each plate and bowl also eggs you on to cherish the small, delicious, everyday moments — and we should know. Singlehandedly, the Open Bowl has turned the frownie upside downie on our sad desk lunches. (Reader, the same cannot be said for other bowls!)

