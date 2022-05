Nothing says "welcome to adulthood" better than owning your very first home. Whether you’re trading a dorm room for an apartment, an apartment for a condo, a condo for a house or just about any other combination of those dwellings, moving into a new place is a huge milestone. If you know someone who recently relocated into their "forever home," you might be in the market for a housewarming gift or two. Since it feels like everyone already owns everything these days, we stocked the following list full of unique, fun, and — most important of all — useful items perfect for absolutely any type of new homeowner. Who knows, maybe you’ll want to buy some of them for your own place too?

SHOPPING ・ 22 HOURS AGO