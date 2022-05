Ralph Roylance, one of Cache Valley’s best known businessmen who also distinguished himself as a World War II seaman and lifelong standout athlete, died on Monday at age 96. Roylance owned Smithfield Implement, a store he began managing for his parents in the 1950s and converted from a hardware and farm-equipment business into a classic general store. Though he’d stepped back from management in recent years, he maintained an office in the store and still spent time there.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO