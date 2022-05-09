ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power rankings: CBS Sports puts Bills at No. 2, post 2022 NFL draft

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have slid into the second spot in CBS Sports‘ latest power rankings following the 2022 NFL draft.

In it, the Bills take the second spot after jumping up one slot from the third spot.

Here’s the breakdown:

Landing Von Miller changes this team in a big way and I liked the addition of first-round corner Kaiir Elam. Josh Allen is a star, and this roster is loaded.

In jumping to two, Buffalo jumps over the team that represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS was really tough on them.

Not only did the Bills jump Cincy, they fell from the second spot all the way down to the sixth. Along with Buffalo, the Kansas City Chiefs (3) and Green Bay Packers (4) also moved up one spot with the Bengals’ drop.

Leading the way is still the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Regarding the AFC East, if CBS Sports’ predictions are right, they’ll make easy work of the division in 2021.

No other divisional rival is in the top half. The New England Patriots are the closest at No. 18, followed by the Miami Dolphins (23) and New York Jets (29).

IN THIS ARTICLE
