The City of Evanston has determined that Evanston is at a “high” risk community level based on its number of cases per 100,000 people and local hospitalization rates. Chicago, suburban Cook County and Illinois are all in the “medium” risk community level. At either of these levels, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. “In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible,” said the Illinois Department of Public Health in a prepared statement.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO