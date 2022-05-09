ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mollie Hemingway: Biden Must Condemn By Name The Left-Wing Groups Harassing Supreme Court Justices

Cover picture for the articleEditor-in-chief of The Federalist Mollie Hemingway joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why it’s imperative that President Biden strongly condemn the activist groups planning protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. “At first they said even though it was against the law to in...

Washington Examiner

'Hypocrisy': White House downplays Supreme Court protest complaints

White House press secretary Jen Psaki took a harsher tone regarding abortion rights protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes a day after urging peace and calm. Psaki compared criticism of the protests, which could breach Maryland and Virginia ordinances discouraging demonstrations outside private residences, to relative "silence" over women being badgered outside abortion clinics or the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol.
POTUS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Louisana's abortion criminalization bill goes too far for even the state's top anti-choice group

Louisiana's leading anti-abortion organization does not support a bill set for a Thursday vote that would qualify abortion as murder under state law. "Our long-standing policy is that abortion-vulnerable women should not be treated as criminals," Louisiana Right to Life said in a Friday statement, noting that the bill criminalizes abortion seekers. "Instead, we should hold accountable the individuals performing the abortion or selling or providing the chemical abortion drugs."
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Conservative commentators, former Trump officials sign statement against American 'self-doubt'

Conservative figures including former Trump administration officials, current members of Congress, professors, and media personalities have signed onto a statement lamenting what they call "an age of increasing national self-doubt" in the U.S., blaming leftist ideologies for bringing down the "national mood" and vowing to "reclaim" and positive attitude about the U.S.
POTUS
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden is compromising our 'national security' with our emergency energy source

Laura Ingraham illuminated the "eroding" of America's economic position with China and the Biden administration's impact Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: What's desperately needed… is a president who doesn't offer fake empathy when what we need are real solutions. But fake empathy is all he can offer, and it's exactly what we got when he went on to Chicago.
POTUS
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Scott defends his 'Rescue America' plan: Biden is confused, telling complete lies

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sounds off on Biden for attacking his plan to help fix Medicare, social security, and cut taxes on "America Reports." RICK SCOTT: First off he’s [Biden] confused. He doesn’t worry about the facts. I told everybody, go to rescueamerica.com and look up what I said. Here's what I want. I want people back to work. We have a low labor participation rate. So when do you get back to work, guess what happens? Hopefully, you don’t need food stamps anymore or public housing that I lived in growing up. Hopefully, you don’t need the government to pay for your healthcare and you have skin in the game. Get skin in the game, get a job, you pay payroll taxes and income taxes. Then you can go buy things pay sales taxes, you buy a house, property taxes. We have to get this country back to work again and we have to watch how we spend our money. Think about Medicare and social security. I want to make sure people get it. Here is what’s going on. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Up here [Capitol Hill] they don’t want to talk about it. They just passed a bill that puts Medicare in a worse position. We have to tell the American public how are we going to guarantee your benefits going forward? That’s what I’ve asked. Let’s make sure social security survives. What Biden put out, and even "Washington Post" said, its complete lies. He’s confused. He doesn’t know where we are.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Turley says Biden admin must condemn 'gratuitous' protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley said Friday on "Fox & Friends" he never thought America would reach a point where the White House would not condemn protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said "peaceful protest is not extreme" after a group called Ruth Sent Us published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.
PROTESTS
