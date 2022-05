The large majority of players in MLB have phenomenal swings. You don’t get there by accident. It takes an efficient and strong swing to make it as far as these players have while facing the world’s top competition. But how exactly do we differentiate between all those great swings? Data can tell us a ton when it comes to a player’s tendencies relative to everyone else. Motion capture analysis can help adding more context too. However, there is a quality that all the best hitters in baseball possess that sets them apart from the rest of the world, and that is making pitch-to-pitch adjustments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO