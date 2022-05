A local man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. The sheriff, in a statement released late Monday, said deputies from his office responded to a call of “an unresponsive patient setting (sic) on a lawnmower,” in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the man was dead.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO