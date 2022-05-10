Bearpond VFD pushes new ladder truck into service

Sparky the Dog, a nationwide mascot that promotes fire safety, helped push Bearpond Fire Department’s new ladder truck into the garage on Monday, officially putting the vehicle into service. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Bearpond Fire Department officially put its new ladder truck into service this Monday with a “push-in” ceremony and a luncheon. The truck, a 1996 Pierce Platform Ladder truck, is the first of its kind in a Vance County fire department. Henderson Fire Department has one.

“I just happened to see it on my phone one day on a used fire site” in November of last year, Chief Billy Jenkins said. A fire department in New Hope, Pennsylvania sold it to Bearpond Fire Department in March for $134,000, an affordable price, Jenkins said. So affordable as to not “cost the taxpayers any additional money” beyond the department’s usual allotment from the county, he said.

“It’s not what we wanted, it’s what our district needed. It’s what our community needed,” Jenkins said. That need has been around “ever since industry’s been here,” former Chief Frank Brown said.

The volunteer station at 325 Bear Pond Road covers the MARS Plant and Ardagh Glass, two industrial plants that have areas that can’t be reached by foot, according to Jenkins.

“I know of at least three rescue calls over at Iams, the city has had to come out and assist us with their device,” Brown said. “So as industry is growing in our area, the need is there.”

While the truck will primarily be used in Bearpond Fire Department’s coverage area, it will be used for mutual aid across fire district and even county lines.

“If Louisburg had a building catch on fire, and they needed another ladder truck, we’re going, you know, that’s just the way we do it,” Jenkins said.

“We have paid staff through the week, but it’s all volunteers. These folks dedicate time away from their families. It’s not me, or him, it’s Bearpond Fire Department,” Jenkins said, gesturing to himself and Brown. “I’m proud I’m on the force. These folks have worked really hard to get where they are. In the last, probably, four years, Bearpond has come a long way. We still have some hiccups, we’re not perfect, but we have really come a long way. I can honestly say, as the new chief, I couldn’t be more proud of a department or agency or group of people than what we got here at Bearpond.”