Spoilers below for The Conners’ latest episode, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!. The Conners pulled a fast one on viewers with its antepenultimate Season 4 installment, making us all pay attention to Christopher Lloyd’s guest-starring return as Lou, only to have Ben and Darlene leap into a serious relationship at a moment’s notice. (Well, okay, Darlene fell through a roof and went to the hospital, so it took slightly longer than a moment.) The episode “Three Ring Circus” gave fans a peek at how things panned out for the new-old couple post-hospital, while also providing some key relationship upgrades for Jackie and Neville, as well as for Harris and Aldo. The season finale is clearly heading for an episode full of wedding bells, but you just know at least one of those bells is going to crack in half, considering this family’s track record with weddings.

