AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker in New Jersey canceled

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO