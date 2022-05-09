Audubon High School And Middle School Students Protested Bullying By Sitting Out Of Class

An openly gay high school student has accused the school principal of censoring him for protesting the "Don't Say Gay" law. Zander Moricz is graduating from Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and is the first class president to be openly gay and the first to have been elected in all four years. "My principal is censoring me. My human rights are too controversial for his school," said Moricz, who said the queer community "refuses to be dragged backward in history." He is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay" lawsuit and said the principal has warned him to not make a reference to his activism with regards to the law. The high school senior is now organizing a mass protest among his peers against the "Don't Say Gay" law.

