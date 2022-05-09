ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Audubon High School And Middle School Students Protested Bullying By Sitting Out Of Class

By KC Meiners
 2 days ago

Several Audubon High School and Middle School students protested today (Monday) on school grounds by sitting out of class. The students say there is bullying happening in the school, and...

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Black male students at East Magnet HS get lesson in teaching

Students are more likely to be interested in careers if someone who looks like them is doing the job. But in the United States, only 2% of teachers are Black men. Black men make up more than 2% of the staff at East Magnet High School. At the high school, Black male students are learning they can move the needle even more.
EDUCATION
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Teacher, who was recorded telling her middle school students that the N-word ‘used to be a horrible ugly word and it’s not anymore somehow’, chose to resign rather than challenge her termination

The middle school teacher, who was recorded using racial slurs, including the n-word, in the classroom has resigned from her position. The school district officials have announced that the educator chose to resign rather than move forward with termination proceedings. School officials said their investigation revealed that the teacher not only used racist language while teaching, but she continued to use it during the investigation process. In the recording, the educator is heard telling her 12 and 13-year-old students that some words have lost their meaning over time, arguing the n-word is no longer offensive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Parents are calling for a social studies teacher to be fired and his teaching license to be revoked after he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
EDUCATION
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Nashville News Hub

“It’s unclear who said the racial slur”, White middle school student was caught on video holding a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watched, charged

In the video, that was captured and shared on social media, a racial slur can be heard as a White middle school student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student then appears to pass out. Authorities are trying to determine if there were additional videos. The superintendent released a statement and said that the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. He also said that the school administrators and the school resource officer took immediate action.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
Davenport Journal

“Unfortunately, racism and racist language is alive and well”, High school student used the N-word multiple times in a classroom presentation while other students laughed and the teacher did nothing to stop it

The cell phone video, that was shared on social media, reportedly shows a high school student making a class presentation in which he uses a racial epithet and the n-word multiple times. The school district is now investigating the racist comments made during a class presentation on slavery at a local high school. Over the course of the video, the student uses a racial slur 7 times and the teacher did nothing to stop it. The superintendent calls for the teacher’s firing.
SOCIETY
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Openly gay student leader is getting high school seniors to 'say gay' and his school is losing it

An openly gay high school student has accused the school principal of censoring him for protesting the "Don't Say Gay" law. Zander Moricz is graduating from Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and is the first class president to be openly gay and the first to have been elected in all four years. "My principal is censoring me. My human rights are too controversial for his school," said Moricz, who said the queer community "refuses to be dragged backward in history." He is the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay" lawsuit and said the principal has warned him to not make a reference to his activism with regards to the law. The high school senior is now organizing a mass protest among his peers against the "Don't Say Gay" law.
OSPREY, FL
mycolumbuspower.com

Florida Man Threatens Black Middle School Student With Racial Slurs

You can always tell that racist white people are just looking for an excuse to start slinging around racial slurs like they were trick-or-treat candy. And the “excuse” typically comes in the form of any relatively mundane altercation involving a Black person. Understand—white people get into it with other white people all the time and no one gets so annoyed that the white supremacy just flies right out of them but put one of us pesky negroes in the mix and suddenly white folks aren’t mad at the incident itself, they default to their natural states of being mad at the very existence of Black people who don’t know our place.
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

