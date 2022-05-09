ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.

SPAIN

Real Betis visits mid-table Valencia looking to end a four-game winless streak in the league and keep alive its chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Manuel Pellegrini’s team lost two of its last four league games and sits in fifth place, six points behind fourth-placed Atlético Madrid with three rounds to go. It will be a rematch of the Copa del Rey final that Betis won against Valencia in a penalty shootout last month. Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo trying to secure second place and a berth in the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan club is four points in front of third-placed Sevilla. Granada tries to move further away from the relegation zone when it hosts eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Granada is two points from safety.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

