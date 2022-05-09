ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NCAA Tournament hopes in peril for defending champ Bulldogs

By ERIC OLSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agtR1_0fYIuZFB00
Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis listens to the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of the Governor's Cup NCAA college baseball game against Mississippi, April 26, 2022, in Pearl, Miss. Mississippi State has lost five straight games and is in danger of becoming the fifth national champion since 2007 to not make it back to the next NCAA Tournament. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Defending national champion Mississippi State, which has made it to the last three College World Series as one of the final eight teams standing, will be hard-pressed to even make an NCAA regional this year after losing three straight at home to Florida over the weekend.

Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15 SEC) has lost five in a row and is last in the SEC West and 102nd in the RPI with conference series remaining against Texas A&M on the road and Tennessee at home.

MSU is in danger of becoming the fifth national champion since 2007, and first since Coastal Carolina in 2017, to not make the following NCAA Tournament.

“We all know we’re going to have to go on a crazy run and we’re more than capable,” second baseman RJ Yeager said. “I think everybody believes we can and we’re ready to get back after it.”

MSU has run into hard luck on multiple fronts. Landon Sims, promoted to No. 1 starter after being sensational out of the bullpen last year, was the first of three pitchers to sustain elbow injuries requiring Tommy John surgery. Stone Simmons and Brooks Auger followed. The healthy relievers have combined for a 6.98 ERA.

The Florida series illustrated the struggle. The teams were tied 1-1 Sunday before the Bulldogs gave up a combined five runs in the eighth and ninth innings in a 6-2 loss. Saturday’s game was tied 3-3 entering the ninth before the Bulldogs allowed six runs and lost 9-3.

“We just haven’t been good late in that bullpen,” coach Chris Lemonis said. “It comes back to get you. It’s been tough. Sometimes you lose when you play good all game and then you lose it at the very end. It’s demoralizing a little bit.”

MSU is the SEC’s top defensive team, and it has put up good power numbers. Yeager, a graduate transfer from Mercer, and freshman Hunter Hines have combined for 30 of the Bulldogs’ 84 homers in 48 games. MSU totaled 75 in 68 games last year.

There’s been a lack of timely hitting, though. The Bulldogs were 7 of 32 (.218) with runners in scoring position in the three games against Florida; they left a combined 19 runners on base in the Friday and Saturday losses.

The Bulldogs lost their top two hitters from the championship team in Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan. They also lost a first-round draft pick and CWS Most Outstanding Player in staff ace Will Bednar and another 100-strikeout pitcher in Christian MacLeod.

“It’s tough for guys who have had to step up in a different job,” Lemonis said. “When you lose somebody, it pushes everybody forward and puts everybody in a different spot. There’s been some adjustment to that and we probably haven’t adjusted as well as we should.”

IN THE POLLS

Oregon State has taken over the top ranking in two major polls, ending Tennessee’s six-week run as the consensus No. 1.

D1Baseball.com still has the Volunteers (42-6) on top of its ratings after they dropped two of three at Kentucky for their first series loss of the season. Oregon State (38-9) is No. 2 after extending its win streak to six games with a sweep of Oregon. Oklahoma State (34-13) is No. 3 after a nonconference sweep of Southeast Missouri State ran the Cowboys’ win streak to seven in a row.

Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball newspaper have Oregon State, Tennessee and Oklahoma State as their top three.

DEALING DIRTBAG

Juaron Watts-Brown pitched Long Beach State’s first nine-inning no-hitter in a 4-0 win over UC Riverside on Sunday. Watts-Brown struck out 16, one shy of the school record and most by a Dirtbags pitcher since 2004. The only baserunner he allowed came on a fourth-inning walk.

LBSU has had one other no-hitter, by Chris Mathewson and Darren McCaughan in 2015.

MASHING MELENDEZ

Texas’ Ivan Melendez homered three times in a doubleheader sweep at West Virginia on Saturday and ran his season total to 25. With five regular-season games and the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, Melendez is poised to break Kyle Russell’s record of 28 in 2007.

LIONS ROARING

Columbia’s three-game sweep at Cornell ran its nation-best win streak to 19 games and qualified the Lions for the Ivy League playoffs for the third straight time. The Lions were 7-13 when their program-record streak began April 2. They’ve swept five straight Ivy League weekends, and their 15 straight conference wins also are a school record.

CARDINALS HAVING A BALL

Ball State (32-14) has been dominant in stringing together 11 straight wins. The Cardinals have outscored the competition 100-30 and opponents have batted just .193 during the streak.

Junior left-hander Tyler Schweitzer (8-2) has allowed one earned run over 20 1/3 innings in his last three starts and struck out 22.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Tennessee soars into top 10 after landing five-star recruit Julian Phillips

Rick Barnes received good news Thursday afternoon when five-star forward Julian Phillips announced his commitment to Tennessee live on CBS Sports HQ. "I picked Tennessee because I have a great relationship with coach Barnes, [assistant] coach [Justin] Gainey and the rest of their staff," Phillips said. "I took my visit down there a few months ago. The campus and everything is beautiful. In their system, I can do well next year. That's why I chose them."
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas makes history in SEC Tournament win over Ole Miss

If you stayed awake long enough to watch the entirety of Arkansas’ quarterfinal game with Ole Miss in the SEC Softball Tournament, you were fortunate to see a historical performance from the Razorbacks. Linnie Malkin hit her program-best 48th career home run, while Mary Haff tied an Arkansas record by recording her 26th career shutout in the Razorbacks win over Ole Miss, 3-0. Linnie Malkin broke Devon Wallace’s home run record to extend Arkansas’ lead to 2-0 in the 2nd inning on a solo home run to lead off the inning. For Malkin, that was her 20th home run of the season....
ARKANSAS STATE
VolunteerCountry

Vols Baseball Outright Win Regular Season SEC Title

The 2022 Tennessee Baseball Volunteers have won the regular season SEC title. With Tennessee’s 9-2 win over Georgia and Vanderbilt’s 9-6 series-opening win in extra innings over Arkansas on Friday, the Vols have won the conference for the first time since 1995 and for the fourth time in program ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
West Virginia State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look who is No. 1: Arkansas basketball freshman is the nation’s best

Nick Smith at one point during the winter was projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. The 2023 NBA draft. Smith has yet to play a possession of college basketball, but Arkansas’ top recruit in the Class of 2022 has skills that have the professional ranks drooling. He was already a five-star when coach Eric Musselman recruited him and he committed. Now, 247Sports named Smith the No. 1 recruit in the country. The site released its final individual player rankings for the class earlier this week. Musselman was happy on Wednesday to see it. Smith is the second Arkansas signee to be ranked as the top player in his class. Russellville native and Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson was the same in 1992. ESPN still has Smith ranked No. 3 and Rivals has him ranked No. 2. He joins fellow five-star recruits Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh on campus next year. Guard Derrian Ford and swingmen Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning round out the recruiting class, also as Top 100 prospects.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournaments#College World Series#Baseball America#Ncaa Tournament#Sec#Rpi#Texas A M#Msu#Coastal Carolina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

891K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy