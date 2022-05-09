ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEI returns to in-person graduation Tuesday

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Eastern Idaho is holding its 2022 commencement ceremony on Tuesday. The college announced in a Monday news release it will be issuing 429 awards during the ceremony. The ceremony...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Lootpress

WVU Tech graduates first culinary students

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WVU Tech is celebrating its first two graduates of the hospitality (culinary) program from the Beckley campus. The hospitality (culinary) program is a two-year associate degree offered through WVU Potomac State College on the Tech campus in Beckley. Ashley Isaacs of Fayetteville, West Virginia and...
BECKLEY, WV
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Coeur d'Alene nabs boys, girls 5A Region 1 titles

LEWISTON — Coeur d’Alene freshman Grant Potter aced the par-3, 142-yard third hole en route to an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors at the 5A Region 1 tournament on Tuesday at Lewiston Country Club. Coeur d’Alene won the boys regional title, its second straight, with a 306....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Laramie Live

Eight Laramie High School Students Sign for College

The final signing ceremony for Laramie High School students pursuing athletics or activities in college was on Tuesday night. The event featured nine students with only eight able to make this event. Senior Landon Whisenant signed to play Division I soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Landon...
LARAMIE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Killian tosses gem as Pocatello earns district crown with win over Preston

After he completed several laps between the Halliwell Park foul poles, Hunter Killian jogged back toward the infield. He hugged friends. He snapped photos with family. Then he walked closer to the dugout, where ISJ photographer Kyle Riley pulled out his camera and showed him a photo from the game. It shows Killian jumping and celebrating with a teammate, right after Killian delivered an RBI single that sealed Pocatello’s 13-3 win over Preston, good for the 4A District 5 tournament title and a spot at...
POCATELLO, ID
State
Idaho State
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley business, athletics notable Ralph Roylance dies

Ralph Roylance, one of Cache Valley’s best known businessmen who also distinguished himself as a World War II seaman and lifelong standout athlete, died on Monday at age 96. Roylance owned Smithfield Implement, a store he began managing for his parents in the 1950s and converted from a hardware and farm-equipment business into a classic general store. Though he’d stepped back from management in recent years, he maintained an office in the store and still spent time there.
SMITHFIELD, UT
WyoPreps

DeEtte Powell of Lyman Signs at Northwest College for Rodeo

Lyman High School senior DeEtte Powell will continue her rodeo career at Northwest College in Powell. Powell participates in the Idaho High School Rodeo’s 8th District. She competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, and the queen contest. DeEtte has held the queen title in her district for three consecutive years. In 2021, she was the second attendant at the Idaho State Rodeo.
LYMAN, WY
Post Register

Shipley, Randall

Randall Lee Shipley. Born in Idaho Falls to Raymond and Susanne Shipley. Attended schools in IF. Graduated in 1968 from Bonneville high school. Married Dory Ann Emerick in 1970. He was a delivery driver for Sears then BMC West as a crane operator/truck driver for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool, camping, hunting, and riding ATVs. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons, Randy Lee Jr. and Shane Lynn Shipley. Sisters Linda Lee's Shipley and Gloria Shipley. Preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Randall 6/16/1951 - 4/22/2022Shipley.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Cei#General Education#Commencement Ceremony#University Place#Ged
Post Register

Plentiful storms have helped Idaho’s water outlook

The constant stream of rain and snowstorms that have hit Idaho since the first part of April have improved the state’s water supply outlook for 2022. But they haven’t solved the state’s drought and farmers and other irrigators still face some tight water supplies this year. According...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Don’t elect Little, Bedke or Simpson

Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

City of Boise OKs $6.5 million in federal rental assistance

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved about $6.5 million in federal rental assistance. The funds are from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and will be directed to families in Boise making 80 percent or below the average income for the area. “Thanks to the...
BOISE, ID

