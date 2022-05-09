CEI returns to in-person graduation Tuesday

Randall Lee Shipley. Born in Idaho Falls to Raymond and Susanne Shipley. Attended schools in IF. Graduated in 1968 from Bonneville high school. Married Dory Ann Emerick in 1970. He was a delivery driver for Sears then BMC West as a crane operator/truck driver for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool, camping, hunting, and riding ATVs. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons, Randy Lee Jr. and Shane Lynn Shipley. Sisters Linda Lee's Shipley and Gloria Shipley. Preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Randall 6/16/1951 - 4/22/2022Shipley.
