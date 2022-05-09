CEI returns to in-person graduation Tuesday

After he completed several laps between the Halliwell Park foul poles, Hunter Killian jogged back toward the infield. He hugged friends. He snapped photos with family. Then he walked closer to the dugout, where ISJ photographer Kyle Riley pulled out his camera and showed him a photo from the game. It shows Killian jumping and celebrating with a teammate, right after Killian delivered an RBI single that sealed Pocatello’s 13-3 win over Preston, good for the 4A District 5 tournament title and a spot at...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO