So... How Much Does A Biglaw Partner Make?

The verdict is that internal clients don’t seem to trust legal as much as they should. It’s not all bad news of course. Most respondents view the in-house team as the protectors of the business, which is nice. But when asked if they viewed the corporate legal team as trusted advisors, only 46 percent of the survey’s 4500 respondents said yes. That’s… not great. The figure is 47 percent in the United States and, in France, only 16 percent thought legal made for a “good business partner.” Unsurprisingly, 73 percent of French respondents also said they were likely to bypass legal — which must make for some very excited white-collar prosecutors!
Comments / 0