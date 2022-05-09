So... How Much Does A Biglaw Partner Make?

Global spending on diversity and inclusion is predicted to hit $15.4 billion by 2026. This was revealed in a recent report by Global Industry Analysts Inc as major tech giants all commit to diversity as a priority. A good example was Intel’s announcement that they plan to spend $300 million to support diversity and inclusion in their organization. Recruitment organization Glass door also estimates that 35 percent of recruiting professionals plan on spending more on diversity and inclusion than they have before. The drive to spend more and do more when it comes to creating a more inclusive workforce is not unwarranted either- multiple studies have shown the effect that a diverse workplace can have in creating more successful and stronger businesses. However, it is not just about setting aside a budget for diversity and inclusion in your workplace. The success of such an initiative comes down to the implementation of a business’ strategies, and its approach to getting diversity right.

