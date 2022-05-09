LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm on strong packer demand

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures traded close to even on Tuesday, as traders weighed recent beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains against global supply worries in key production nations, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract was unchanged at $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat added 1 cent to $10.96-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-3/4 cents to $11.75 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 6-3/4 cents to $12.13-1/2 a bushel. * After Monday's market close, the USDA noted improved U.S. winter wheat conditions due to recent rains, up 2 points to 29% good to excellent in the agency's previous week assessment, beating analysts' expectations. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, up from 242,857 tonnes in the same month last year, trade sources said, filling a hole left by Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The world's second-biggest wheat producer exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended in March. * Iran needs to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the coming year, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Comments / 0