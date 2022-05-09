ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures firm on strong packer demand

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong packer demand that supported cash prices, indicating a bullish outlook for summer month futures, analysts said. "Packer behavior has been bullish for several weeks now. They are going after the cattle," said Dennis...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tyson Foods raises full-year sales outlook to $54 billion as the price of beef rockets 24% and chicken climbs 14% due to high labor and feed costs while inflation spirals out of control

Tyson Foods announced on Monday that it's raising its full-year sales outlook to as much as $3 billion above expectations as the cost of beef and poultry spike. Tyson projected annual sales between $52 billion and $54 billion, compared with its prior estimate for the upper end of a $49 billion to $51 billion range. Analysts on average expect $51.79 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Tyson Foods reports soaring meat prices as inflation continues

Meat prices continued to skyrocket in the first quarter. Driving the news: Tyson Foods reported Monday that the average price of its products rose 17.6% in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a year earlier. The price of Tyson beef was up 23.8%, while chicken rose 14.4% and pork...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Agriculture Online

Grain prices close higher | Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Grain prices were higher today in another low-volume day of trade ahead of the USDA May Supply/Demand reports. The weather today looks wetter in the updated models, especially for the northern Corn Belt. The weather forecast and inflation buying lifted the prices on the CBOT and Minneapolis wheat market with Minneapolis wheat rallying to new contract highs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How to make 25k per acre without a tractor

Tell me the history of your farm. How'd you get it started?. Yeah, so we started... I think it's my sixth season farming. So started in early 2017 and basically, I don't have any farming background to speak of. Just started learning some stuff and I was working a corporate job and we bought some land in the country. Bought about nine acres and decided I want to start growing some vegetables or start a little garden. I bought 25 chickens and I built a little chicken tractor, a little covered house that I could move around in the backyard, and it would keep them safe. And I raised them until they were big enough to harvest. We harvested those chickens, and I gave some to friends and family and people just told me that it was the best chicken they ever had and you could really taste the difference because they're eating a lot of grasses and bugs and living the natural life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Cme#Livestock#Live Cattle#Reuters#Packer#Archer Financial#Southern
FOXBusiness

Meat prices soar as inflation hits US shoppers

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
QUEENS, NY
FOXBusiness

Tyson raises revenue outlook as beef, chicken, pork prices soar

Tyson Foods has raised its fiscal 2022 revenue outlook as customer demand for its chicken, beef and pork continues to outpace supply. The company is now expecting total fiscal 2022 sales in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion, up from previous guidance of $49 billion to $51 billion.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Waiting for the million dollar rain

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. My dad used to say “that was a million dollar rain.” We literally got one on Thursday. Here in the Delta with only 6 inches of topsoil,...
MCGEHEE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm nearby as producers add weight

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - CME Group's nearby lean hog futures firmed on Tuesday, incentivizing producers to sell market-ready hogs rather than hold them for premiums later in the summer, analysts said. "(High future prices) may have encouraged producers to take a little more risk," said Altin Kalo, economist at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after planting-inspired decline

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, a day after sliding on macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat traded near even, pressured by recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains, though global supply concerns underpinned the market, while corn traded near even, supported as the pace of planting continues to lag.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans lower as planting progresses

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to five-week lows on Monday as warmer weather quickens spring planting progress across much of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT July soybean futures dropped 36-3/4 cents at $15.85-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $15.78, its lowest since April 4. * CBOT July soyoil lost 1.16 cents to 79.74 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures fell $10.80 to $402.80 per ton. * U.S. exporters readied 503,414 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 5, the USDA said, down 16.75% from the previous week but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * China's soybean imports during the first four months of the year inched lower, customs data showed, while meat imports fell 36% versus 2021. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

6 tips to significantly up your odds in the cattle business

Dakota Everts leads the Growing Forward program for the cooperative lending institution Farm Credit Mid-America, and hosts in-person Know to Grow conferences for its young farming clients (under 35 years old, less than 10 years in farming). Attendees get two days of instruction for making their new farm successful. Everts believes strongly that there are a few practical tips from the conferences that will greatly improve your odds of long-term success. Here’s her six-step formula.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat near even as traders eye global production issues

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures traded close to even on Tuesday, as traders weighed recent beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains against global supply worries in key production nations, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract was unchanged at $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat added 1 cent to $10.96-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-3/4 cents to $11.75 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 6-3/4 cents to $12.13-1/2 a bushel. * After Monday's market close, the USDA noted improved U.S. winter wheat conditions due to recent rains, up 2 points to 29% good to excellent in the agency's previous week assessment, beating analysts' expectations. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, up from 242,857 tonnes in the same month last year, trade sources said, filling a hole left by Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The world's second-biggest wheat producer exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended in March. * Iran needs to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the coming year, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Study: Public had fewer fears than leaders did of meat shortages

In April 2020, when outbreaks of COVID-19 among slaughterhouse workers slowed U.S. meat production, the chairman of Tyson Foods said in full-page advertisements, “The supply chain is breaking.” Two days later, President Trump signed an executive order to keep processing plants open during the pandemic. In retrospect, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains inch higher as crop prospects assessed

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, steadying after a day-earlier slide fueled by macroeconomic worries, as traders assessed U.S. planting progress. Wheat firmed, despite pressure from recent rainfall across the U.S. Great Plains aiding parched winter wheat, while corn traded near even, supported as...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy