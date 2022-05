LAW clinical professor is honored with this year’s Metcalf Cup and Prize. Constance Browne’s passion for justice has deep roots. William Holt, her grandfather, was born in a women’s prison outside Boston in either 1887 or 1888. His mother had been incarcerated—no one is sure why. Then, when Holt was three or four years old, he was taken by rail to Maine with other orphans intended to become farm laborers. Did his mother consent to letting him go? No one knows that either.

