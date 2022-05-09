ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid Ave. Development Corporation Special Meeting, May 10, 10:30 a.m.

The Euclid Avenue Development Corporation (EADC) will have a...

csuohio.edu

MSL buzz: the Michael Schwartz Library blog

From Ann Marie Smeraldi, Interim Director, Michael Schwartz Library — Wow. You made it. I just wanted to offer congratulations on behalf of all of us at your Michael Schwartz Library. What an extraordinary accomplishment this moment is — and you’ve made it during circumstances none of us could have...
csuohio.edu

Lavender Graduation Celebrates CSU's 2022 LGBTQ+ Grads

Cleveland State University held its annual Lavender Graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 12 in the Mather Mansion Ballroom, celebrating the achievements of CSU’s LGBTQ+ graduates. Lavender Graduation is a special ceremony that was first initiated in 1995 by Ronni Sanlo, Ed.D., at the University of Michigan, after she was...
