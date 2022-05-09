Euclid Ave. Development Corporation Special Meeting, May 10, 10:30 a.m.

From Ann Marie Smeraldi, Interim Director, Michael Schwartz Library — Wow. You made it. I just wanted to offer congratulations on behalf of all of us at your Michael Schwartz Library. What an extraordinary accomplishment this moment is — and you’ve made it during circumstances none of us could have...
Cleveland State University held its annual Lavender Graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 12 in the Mather Mansion Ballroom, celebrating the achievements of CSU’s LGBTQ+ graduates. Lavender Graduation is a special ceremony that was first initiated in 1995 by Ronni Sanlo, Ed.D., at the University of Michigan, after she was...
