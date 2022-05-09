ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Date in Baseball for Tuesday, May 10.

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
1909 — Pitching for Winchester in the Blue Grass League, Fred Toney worked 17 no-hit innings before winning 1-0 over Lexington.

1934 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played five innings before removing himself from the game because of illness. By that time, he had two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs against the Chicago White Sox.

1944 — Cleveland’s Mel Harder became the 50th player to win 200 games as the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4.

1946 — The Boston Red Sox take their 15th straight game, a 5-4 win over New York in front of a Friday Ladies’ Day crowd at Yankee Stadium of 64,183. Earl Johnson got the win with four innings of scoreless relief. Joe DiMaggio’s grand slam accounted for the Yankees’ scoring.

1962 — Minnesota’s Lenny Green and Vic Power hit back-to-back home runs off Cleveland’s Jim Perry to start the game. Cleveland came back to win 9-4.

1967 — Braves outfielder Hank Aaron hit an inside-the-park home run. It was the only one of his 755 homers which did not clear the fence.

1970 — Hoyt Wilhelm pitched his 1,000th major league game, but the Atlanta Braves lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1981 — Charlie Lea became the first French-born pitcher to throw a no-hitter as the Montreal Expos beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1999 — Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams and a two-run homer to become the first AL player with 10 RBIs since 1975, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 12-4.

2008 — Greg Maddux of the San Diego Padres became the ninth pitcher in big league history to win 350 games, allowing an unearned over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

2012 — The Orioles became the first AL team to open a game with three straight home runs, and Baltimore added two more long balls against Colby Lewis en route to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader opener. Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis began the bottom of the first inning with homers to give Baltimore a lead it would not relinquish. The previous team to homer in its first three at-bats was the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9, 2007. Hardy was also the middle man in that assault. Milwaukee was the third major league team to accomplish the feat, all from the NL.

2013 — Two one-hitters with no other baserunners were pitched. Shelby Miller and Jon Lester each accomplished the feat. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Miller and Boston Red Sox left-hander Lester allowed just one hit and faced only 28 batters — no walks, hit batsmen or errors — in complete-game shutouts.

