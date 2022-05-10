ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer, And 24 Other Former Nickelodeon Stars Who've Had Big Style Transformations

By Jen Abidor
 4 days ago

1. Emma Roberts on her first red carpet in 2001:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Unfabulous

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Emma Roberts on her most recent red carpet in 2021:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Emma Roberts then vs. now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

2. Keke Palmer on her first red carpet in 2005:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: True Jackson V.P.

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

Keke Palmer on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Hoorae

Keke Palmer then vs. now:

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage, Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Hoorae

3. Miranda Cosgrove on her first red carpet in 2004:

Nickelodeon shows she starred in: Drake & Josh , iCarly

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Miranda Cosgrove on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Miranda Cosgrove then vs. now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

4. Ariana Grande on her first red carpet in 2009:

Nickelodeon shows she starred in : Victorious, Sam & Cat

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Ariana Grande on her most recent red carpet in 2020:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ariana Grande then vs. now:

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

5. Elizabeth Gillies on her first red carpet in 2010:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Victorious

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Elizabeth Gillies on her most recent red carpet in 2021:

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Elizabeth Gillies then vs. now:

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

6. Josh Peck on his first red carpet in 2004:

Nickelodeon shows he starred in: The Amanda Show , Drake and Josh

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Josh Peck on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Josh Peck then vs. now:

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

7. Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson's first red carpet in 1997:

Nickelodeon shows they starred in: All That , Kenan & Kel

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kel Mitchell on his most recent red carpet in 2020:

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Kenan Thompson on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson then vs. now:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

8. Victoria Justice on her first red carpet in 2005:

Nickelodeon shows she starred in: Zoey 101 , Victorious

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Victoria Justice on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

Victoria Justice then vs. now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

9. Alex and Nat Wolff's first red carpet in 2007:

Nickelodeon show they starred in: The Naked Brothers Band

Lester Cohen / WireImage

Alex Wolff on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Nat Wolff on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Alex and Nat Wolff then vs. now:

Lester Cohen / WireImage, Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

10. Devon Werkheiser on his first red carpet in 2004:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Devon Werkheiser on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Devon Werkheiser then vs. now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage, Jim Spellman / Getty Images

11. Avan Jogia on his first red carpet in 2008:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: Victorious

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Avan Jogia on his most recent red carpet in 2020:

Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Avan Jogia then vs. now:

Michael Bezjian / WireImage, Unique Nicole / Getty Images

12. Jennette McCurdy on her first red carpet in 2008:

Nickelodeon shows she starred in: iCarly , Sam & Cat

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy on her most recent red carpet in 2018:

Tara Ziemba / AFP via Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy then vs. now:

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Tara Ziemba / AFP via Getty Images

13. Nathan Kress on his first red carpet in 2009:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: iCarly

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Nathan Kress on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Nathan Kress then vs. now:

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

14. Daniella Monet on her first red carpet in 2004:

Nickelodeon show she starred in : Victorious

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Daniella Monet on her most recent red carpet in 2019:

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Daniella Monet then vs. now:

Jim Spellman / WireImage, Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

15. Paul Butcher on his first red carpet in 2006:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: Zoey 101

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Paul Butcher on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Paul Butcher then vs. now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

16. Matt Bennett on his first red carpet in 2010:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: Victorious

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Matt Bennett on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

17. Matt Bennett then vs. now:

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

18. Leon Thomas III on his first red carpet in 2007:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: Victorious

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Leon Thomas III on his most recent red carpet in 2020:

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Leon Thomas III then vs. now:

Jim Spellman / WireImage, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

19. Nick Cannon on his first red carpet in 2001:

Nickelodeon show he starred in: All That

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Nick Cannon on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Nick Cannon then vs. now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage, John Lamparski / Getty Images

20. Larisa Oleynik on her first red carpet in 1996:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: The Secret World of Alex Mack

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Larisa Oleynik on her most recent red carpet in 2019:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Larisa Oleynik then vs. now:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

21. Meagan Good on her first red carpet in 2002:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Cousin Skeeter

Robert Mora / Getty Images

Meagan Good on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Meagan Good then vs. now:

Robert Mora / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

22. Robert Ri'chard on his first red carpet in 1999:

Nickelodeon show he starred in : Cousin Skeeter

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Robert Ri'chard on his most recent red carpet in 2021:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Robert Ri'chard then vs. now:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

23. Melissa Joan Hart's first red carpet in 1994:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Clarissa Explains It All

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Melissa Joan Hart's most recent red carpet in 2022:

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Melissa Joan Hart then vs. now:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

24. Christina Vidal on her first red carpet in 2001:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Taina

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Christina Vidal's most recent red carpet in 2020:

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage
Steve Granitz / WireImage, Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

25. Ciara Bravo on her first red carpet in 2009:

Nickelodeon show she starred in: Big Time Rush

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ciara Bravo on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Ciara Bravo then vs. now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

26. And finally, Big Time Rush on their first red carpet in 2010:

Nickelodeon show they starred in: Big Time Rush

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Big Time Rush on their most recent red carpet in 2022:

Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Big Time Rush then vs. now:

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

