Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic brings out the crowds

For more than four decades, the softball season has kicked off by swarms of individuals flocking to Owatonna for the legendary Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic.

With well over 100 teams participating this year, the 42nd annual event welcomed men and women athletes from across the country. While the event brings thousands of people to the community — as well as sending a fair number of teams up to the fields in Faribault to keep the games running smoothly — locals still view Corky’s as a sure sign that summer is just around the corner.

Owatonna native Mike Ritter has been participating at Corky’s since the late ‘70s, playing in the tournament for the first 15 years of its existence. He said when he first started, roughly 30 teams came to Owatonna, and it is exciting to see it grow to the 170 teams that played over the weekend.

“What this tournament does for the city, the town, with the money that it brings in — it’s unbelievable,” Ritter said. “I’ve seen numbers of $600,000 to $700,000 in a weekend for the city of Owatonna, it’s incredible.”

While Ritter has since hung up his softball glove, he still is happy to come to the games as a spectator.

“A night like tonight — I remember playing many years in snow and rain,” Ritter said, commenting on the beautiful weather Friday night.

Though Ritter is a local who has since retired from participating in the tournament, others from across the country arrived to Owatonna brimming with excitement to get on the fields. Travis Houseman, who plays on the team West Coast Monsta out of Calimesa, California, said he has been coming to Corky’s for the past eight years, and doesn’t plan on missing one anytime soon.

“It’s the early one you circle,” he said. “In the midwest, it’s the biggest early bird there is, so obviously this is the biggest atmosphere and the town thrives off it. It’s what softball used to be.”

The West Coast Monsta kicked off their first game of the entire tournament Friday night with a win, 27-24, over Anarchy-Smash It Sports.

For the full brackets and breakdown of the tournament, visit bit.ly/393nuS4.