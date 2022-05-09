ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic brings out the crowds

By By PEOPLE’S PRESS STAFF
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

For more than four decades, the softball season has kicked off by swarms of individuals flocking to Owatonna for the legendary Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic.

With well over 100 teams participating this year, the 42nd annual event welcomed men and women athletes from across the country. While the event brings thousands of people to the community — as well as sending a fair number of teams up to the fields in Faribault to keep the games running smoothly — locals still view Corky’s as a sure sign that summer is just around the corner.

Owatonna native Mike Ritter has been participating at Corky’s since the late ‘70s, playing in the tournament for the first 15 years of its existence. He said when he first started, roughly 30 teams came to Owatonna, and it is exciting to see it grow to the 170 teams that played over the weekend.

“What this tournament does for the city, the town, with the money that it brings in — it’s unbelievable,” Ritter said. “I’ve seen numbers of $600,000 to $700,000 in a weekend for the city of Owatonna, it’s incredible.”

While Ritter has since hung up his softball glove, he still is happy to come to the games as a spectator.

“A night like tonight — I remember playing many years in snow and rain,” Ritter said, commenting on the beautiful weather Friday night.

Though Ritter is a local who has since retired from participating in the tournament, others from across the country arrived to Owatonna brimming with excitement to get on the fields. Travis Houseman, who plays on the team West Coast Monsta out of Calimesa, California, said he has been coming to Corky’s for the past eight years, and doesn’t plan on missing one anytime soon.

“It’s the early one you circle,” he said. “In the midwest, it’s the biggest early bird there is, so obviously this is the biggest atmosphere and the town thrives off it. It’s what softball used to be.”

The West Coast Monsta kicked off their first game of the entire tournament Friday night with a win, 27-24, over Anarchy-Smash It Sports.

For the full brackets and breakdown of the tournament, visit bit.ly/393nuS4.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse plans to open this month in Apple Valley. The planned opening date for the new restaurant at 5545 157th Street is May 30, a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News. The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse chain specializes in hand-cut steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread. Texas Roadhouse began expanding...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Lawn Bowling Club offering free lessons this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you heard of lawn bowling? It’s a sport that’s been in Spokane since 1913 and is still going strong to this day. The sport has origins that trace back to Europe, specifically the U.K., but you can learn how it’s played through the Spokane Lawn Bowling Club. The Spokane Lawn Bowling Club has been active in...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Faribault, MN
State
California State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Owatonna, MN
Sports
Faribault, MN
Sports
KFYR-TV

Mandan Rodeo Days building $2.8 million arena

MANDAN, N.D. – The biggest rodeo in North Dakota and one of the oldest in the nation is about to get a permanent home. The new arena will be open before the 2023 Mandan Rodeo Days performances. The new $2.8 million facility will be named Dale Pahlke Arena on...
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Bird
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Hockey Great Returns to Minnesota to Coach

Lindsay Macy knows how to see and develop hockey talent. I recall chatting with her at a high school holiday tournament a couple of years ago watching her alma mater Owatonna play. She analyzed plays and players as we talked about her hockey development school in Idaho. After a successful...
OWATONNA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Racing returns to Vernon Downs Saturday

VERNON — After shutting down the barn area due to quarantine last week, officials at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel are welcoming back fans and athletes to the track for a full night of racing on Saturday. “The safety of our racing community is paramount,” said Vernon Downs Director of...
VERNON, NY
FOX 21 Online

46th Grandma’s Marathon Surpasses 20,000 Racers

DULUTH, Minn. — With just 6 weeks left till the 46th annual Grandma’s Marathon, its crunch time to get the final pieces put together before thousands of racers take off on June 18th. This year the race returned to full capacity and as of Wednesday morning, registration passed...
DULUTH, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
19
Followers
37
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy