(Grand Forks, ND) -- Rising water levels on Lake of the Woods is causing concern. The Lake of the Woods Boards has opened the Norman Dam in Kenora, Ontario on May 7th to allow water to flow out, but water is flowing in faster than it flows out. About 100-thousand cubic feet per second is flowing into the lake, while less than 45-thousand cubic feet per second are flowing out.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO