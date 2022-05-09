ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Return of 'normal' Kentucky Derby environs yields hefty payday in Louisville

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn9we_0fYIi5x200

(The Center Square) – Thousands of racing fans flocked to Louisville over the weekend to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, and according to information from the city’s tourism bureau, Rich Strike wasn’t the only winner.

This year’s race marked the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started that Churchill Downs was allowed to hold the race without restrictions on attendance. Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters at the track Saturday there was “a special buzz” surrounding the Derby this year.

Churchill Downs officials announced 147,294 fans attended the Derby, and 100,188 fans attended Friday’s card highlighted by the Kentucky Oaks. That was about 9,000 fewer than the attendance for the 2019 Oaks and Derby race days, the last held under normal conditions.

The weather, which included storms Friday and cool, overcast skies Saturday, dampened crowds slightly. However, the event still attracted a long list of celebrities and other high-profile guests. Those in attendance Saturday included former President Donald Trump, whose super PAC held a $75,000-per-person event during the Derby, and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Despite attendance slightly lower than the last comparable year, Churchill Downs announced record wagering. The Derby itself generated a handle of $179 million, which was 8% better than the previous record set three years ago. Betting for the 14-race card on Saturday also set a record, with the $273.8 million topping the $250.9 million wagered in 2019.

The betting handle includes money bet at other tracks across the country and online through licensed wagering platforms, such as TwinSpires and TVG.

But the millions wagered at the track and spent on tickets weren’t the only dollars spent in the city and surrounding area. With thousands flocking to Louisville, the bars, restaurants, hotels and other venues saw significant traffic.

Rosanne Mastin, a spokeswoman for Louisville Tourism, told The Center Square that the estimated economic impact for the weekend was $366.8 million. That figure would easily exceed $400 million when considering other factors. That includes locals who avoid the track and celebrate at home with family, friends and other guests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

For one day at the Kentucky Derby, America seemed happy again

The 148th Kentucky Derby was held on Saturday, and it was a sight to see. It's a wonderfully jovial event filled with food, fashion, festivities, and fun. But it was also an event during which, for just one day, in Louisville, Kentucky, America was happy again. There wasn't any talk about pandemics or political divisiveness that has plagued the country in recent years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Wyoming News

Missouri track and field returns for SEC Outdoor Championships

Missouri opens competition Thursday in the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers enter a field of eight ranked programs in both the men's and women's events. The three-day meet opens noon Thursday with the women's hammer throw and MU junior Sydney Oberdiek. It will air on SECN+ with the broadcast crew — Dwight Stones, Dan O'Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson — taking over at 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday is also the start of preliminary races and events for the heptathlon — Missouri's lone competitor is Isabella Sokolova. Live results will be posted to Delta Timing.
OXFORD, MS
Wyoming News

Weber's gem pushes MU softball past Auburn in first round of SEC Tournament

Once again, Jordan Weber proved herself to be a big-game pitcher. Weber carried seventh-seeded Missouri to a 1-0 win over 10th-seeded Auburn with a shutout in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida. Weber starred in Missouri’s 2021 postseason run. She allowed four earned runs in 31 innings and no-hit Iowa State in regionals. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Donald Trump
ESPN

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving 4-day suspension

The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is currently serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent said won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards last week suspended Sonny Leon for careless riding in the third race on...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wyoming News

Visits from two Alabama players kick off an important recruiting period for Huskers

What will turn into a flood of visitors for the Nebraska football team over the next several weeks will start with a trickle this weekend. A very important trickle. It's a critical time in the recruiting calendar for schools all over the country. Prospects — both from the portal and in the 2023 recruiting class — will take visits from this weekend through June 27, which is the first day...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy