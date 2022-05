If you’re looking for a great place to get hands-on with our natural resources in the Fox Valley, then you must visit 1000 Islands Environmental Center! Nestled along the Fox River in Kaukauna, 1000 Islands has so much to offer from amazing hiking trails, fun and engaging Environmental Center with live animals, interactive, affordable education classes, and much more. We’ve got the scoop for you to plan an enjoyable day of adventure together in nature right here in the Fox Cities.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO