Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a pickup truck's trailer in central Minnesota Friday.

At about 5:57 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with skid steer. The crash happened on County Road 2 east of 79th Avenue in Brockway Township, according to a release.

The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Theisen, collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram and trailer as they both negotiated a sweeping curve on County Road 2

Theisen died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man from Sartell, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

There have been 94 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, compared to 128 at the same time last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.