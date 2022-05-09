ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEeZ8_0fYIeifU00

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a pickup truck's trailer in central Minnesota Friday.

At about 5:57 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with skid steer. The crash happened on County Road 2 east of 79th Avenue in Brockway Township, according to a release.

The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Theisen, collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram and trailer as they both negotiated a sweeping curve on County Road 2

Theisen died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man from Sartell, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

There have been 94 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, compared to 128 at the same time last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

A teenager was killed in a crash that happened near Paul Bunyan Land on Saturday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at Thorson and Mill roads, in Nokay Township, at about 4:42 p.m. Authorities found the 2008 Saturn Vue on fire at the scene, having been crashed into a tree.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

80-Year-Old Man Injured In Central Minnesota Crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
City
Sartell, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Man Sentenced to Prison for High-Speed Crash that Killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Orono man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two young men, including the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. James Blue had been driving nearly 100 mph on a curvy road around Lake...
ORONO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

A 72-year-old woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Maple Grove, authorities announced Friday. Mary Jo Berberick died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner ruled Berberick's death accidental, but the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy